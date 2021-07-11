To the editor — I've known Edgar for more than 15 years. In my perspective, he is a person with integrity, he is humble, always helping the community. He cares a lot about people that are looking for work. He's a great mentor to young people, always encouraging them to stay in school and study.
He uses his dad, who is a local fruit grower, as a hub to help people find work. Edgar also works along with other parents that have special-needs children. It has been great working alongside him and I know he will make a great City Council member for District 2.
Vote for Edgar Hernandez Jr. for Yakima City Council District 2!
IMELDA ORTIZ DE HERNANDEZ
Yakima