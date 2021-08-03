To the editor — As a practicing family physician I’d like to respond to Matt Hubbell (letters July 30) and others who ask, "If you are vaccinated why do you care if I’m not?"
Here’s the answer in a nutshell: As long as there remains a significant pool of susceptible (unvaccinated) people, the virus will remain active in the community, and the greater the likelihood that eventually a variant that is resistant to the vaccine will arise. I can assure Matt and all unvaccinated folk that this possibility is exactly what every infectious disease specialist is worried about right now.
And if such a variant arises we will return to square one with the entire population susceptible, shutdowns, economic chaos etc. Is that really where we want to go?
Please get vaccinated today so we can truly return to normal for good!
CHUCK FORSTER, MD
Yakima