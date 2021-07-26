To the editor — In response to why we will not get vaccinated, cannot speak for all, but I can say for myself that I would not have gotten vaccinated under Trump just as I will not get vaccinated under Biden for these reasons.
First: It is my choice. Second: it is not approved for MASS distribution. Third: You may not "die" from COVID if vaccinated, but you can still get it and pass it on. Name one other vaccine you have received that you can still get and pass on the virus that you received the shot for. Fourth: The lack of ready information on the side effects. Fifth: They are putting your name on a list of those that are vaccinated. WHY? What are they going to do with this list? If I receive any kind of shot it is PRIVATE information, PERIOD.
If you have received your "vaccination" good for you, you chose to protect yourself. Let others have the right to choose what they do. After all, my body my choice correct?
THOMAS NOEL
Ellensburg