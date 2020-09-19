To the editor — There are two things are really bother me.
1. Politics should be about issues that are important to the prosperity, safety and continuation of our Constitution. Instead, we are having sewage-quality dirt poured over everything most of our citizens stand for. Both sides are digging for that stuff that has nothing to do with governing. They are using it to try and change the minds of voters. If they cannot find anything, they make things up or distort facts. It just makes you feel dirty and angry.
2. I loved watching sports and movies. I want to be entertained, not indoctrinated into players' and actors’ political beliefs. The personal solution of this objection is simple. I just will not watch either of them even though I am a fan of the Seahawks and love going to movies. (Yum popcorn.)
I hope that after November some of the filth will disappear. We have always had "yellow journalism" and rabid politics, but neither of them reached the unacceptable level that is current. Death and destruction in the name of anything is not what most of us believe in this country. It needs to end or be ended.
SANFORD JETTON
Yakima