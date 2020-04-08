To the editor — Ladies and gentlemen of Yakima, please remember to send a thank you note to your hair stylist or barber, along with a much deserved "unemployment" check from you in the amount you would have given them for your monthly haircut. This may help them make it through this rough time, as many are going to be unable to collect unemployment, state or federal assistance. Yakima is full of very generous folks as well as talented stylists and barbers. Let's give them a hand.
JANE WILLIAMS
Yakima