To the editor — “Masks are required upon entry.” “No Mask, No Service." “Following CDC Guidelines.” “You Must Wear a Face Mask While Shopping With Us.” You see the signs everywhere you go. Studies have shown that wearing a facial covering reduces the spread of droplets when a person coughs, sneezes, speaks, screams or sings around you, thus reducing your risk for spreading and contracting COVID-19.
Every time you go out — to work, to the grocery store, to pick up the kids from school, to put gasoline in the car, to run daily errands – you need a face mask.
But what if you do not have access to face masks?
Thanks to organizations like the United Farm Workers of America that are helping keep our communities safe! UFW is located in different areas around the Yakima Valley. If you would like to donate new and reusable masks, please reach out to info@ufwfoundation.org. Together we can make a change in our communities and keep our loved ones safe.
Mask up to open up, Yakima — because you can!
EMELY BARRAGAN-DIAZ
Union Gap