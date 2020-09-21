To the editor — Thank you to Jodi Daly of Comprehensive Healthcare for your article. In this time of COVID, we must support each other. We must listen, and be a compassionate friend, family member, and support to those we meet.
First, you must ask the question: Are you thinking about suicide? This is not an easy question to ask a stranger or a close friend. I lean on research that assures me that this question does not put the idea into someone’s head! Instead, this question can provide relief that someone understands how serious and hopeless the person may be feeling. It is a way to show compassion and may imply that you are a safe person to talk to.
Second, if someone you know may be thinking about suicide, help reduce the risk by removing (at least temporarily) guns from the home. Locking them up may not be enough. Getting rid of unused prescription drugs keeps people safe.
Third, if risk of harm is imminent, call 911. Need help, call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 (English) or 1-888-628-9454 en Espaṅol; or text 741 741 and the word home.
There is help and hope.
SUSAN MARTIN
Yakima