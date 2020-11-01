To the editor — My name is Isabella Salle and I am an advocate and volunteer for The Borgen Project, a nonprofit that is addressing poverty and hunger and working toward ending them. My goal as an advocate is to make people aware of this organization so that more people are educated on what it is we do and how to help if feeling inclined. The website https://borgenproject.org/ goes into more detail of everything the organization does and a great source for information.
With the pandemic The Borgen Project is urging people to reach out to their state's leadership and encourage them to support current legislation, such as the COVID-19 global response. With COVID-19 possibly pushing 265 million people to starvation by the end of 2020 and 500 million more people into poverty due to the economic fallout, now is the time to use our voices to help others and ourselves.
ISABELLA SALLE
Cle Elum