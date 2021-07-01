To the editor — It has been heartening to see the community response to the unprecedented weather we suffered this past week. The increasing trend in record breaking temperatures, as the YHR editorial noted, demonstrates little doubt about the damaging effects of climate change. Proactive responses are less costly than reactive responses. It is time for Yakima to develop a long-term response to extreme heat events. Heat illness can range from mild symptoms such as heat fatigue and cramps to heat stroke and death. The elderly, chronically ill, children, pregnant women and those who work outside are particularly vulnerable. The most common weather-related cause of death is due to extreme heat -- not hurricanes, flooding, or lightning! Hospitals in Seattle were overwhelmed with patients this past weekend. To minimize illnesses, many communities have instituted climate adaption plans. Other cities have cooling centers (including updated filtration for the smoke of wildfire season) and some have a program to provide free air conditioners to the elderly. It’s time we develop Yakima's long term plans to protect our community as heat waves and other extreme weather events are not going away.
RUSSELL MAIER
Yakima