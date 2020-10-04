To the editor — I read in this newspaper that over 5,000 Washington high school football players have signed a petition asking the state to “reconsider moving the season from the fall to the spring.” Other fall sports and classes were mentioned but this is clearly about football; petitioners believing their “voice is not one being considered” and that youth depression, uncertain household situations, increased stress on single parents, and ability to earn scholarships” are reasons to consider their entreaty.
I’ve seen the first three consequences cited as resulting conditions from prolonged household closeting but find no data playing football cures them. Since not being considered was given to support this plea, let’s also consider chronic traumatic encephalopathy, (CTE) a brain condition associated with blows to the head. Twenty-nine percent of high school and 87% of college football players will fall victim, and it is exacerbated the longer the athlete is exposed to these hits to the head. A consequence of this brain trauma is incidentally depression. a malady to be considered named in the petition.
Job one is protecting and safeguarding the health and well-being of student athletes, yes?
TERRY NEAL
Yakima