To the editor — I'm disgusted with being in Phase 1 of COVID-19 recovery. Let's end this foolishness soon. We have well-paid health officials who do not seem to have the backbone to act. Instead, they recommend. Solid scientific evidence has proved that people wearing masks while in close proximity to others will slow the spread of the virus.
Health officials need to act! Notify businesses that are open now that in order to remain open they must require masks on anyone wanting to enter the establishment. No mask -- stay out.
It is up to us to move forward. Help us, Health Department. Take a stand.
DAVID BETZING
Yakima