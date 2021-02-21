To the editor — I want to thank Andre Fresco, director of Yakima Health District, and his staff for all their work and diligence in getting us to Phase 2. Through his leadership, working with other county health departments, it was discovered that the wrong information had been input into the system used to calculate how all the counties in our region are doing.
In early conversations with Andre, he recognized that what was holding us back was data that had been improperly entered into the data base. Working with everyone involved, it was confirmed as the case.
Thank you, Andre and staff, for your never-ending efforts to move Yakima County forward.
RON ANDERSON
Yakima County commissioner, District 2