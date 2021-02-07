To the editor — Regarding candidates for Yakima County health officer: This is a critical public health position that affects the lives of real people. It should not be filled for political affiliation.
In my over 30 years of practice as a physician (including time as a medical staff president and cancer liaison physician to the COC at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital), I have worked with three of the candidates listed. I think highly of doctors Barg and Cate and the experience and qualifications they would bring to this job. I do not feel Atteberry has the qualifications to serve in this position.
I am concerned by some comments by county commissioners that are pushing for a political appointment. I am not familiar with the remaining three candidates. We have seen too much anti-public health, irresponsible behavior by politicians, including locally, in the last year. This only leads to worse public health outcomes.
BARRY BERNFELD, M.D.
Yakima