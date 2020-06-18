To the editor — Many years ago, I heard a saying that reflects how good intentions can go wrong if we lose sight of our objective. The words are, "When you are up to your neck in water filled with alligators and snakes, don't forget your objective was to drain the swamp."
So, while we spend countless man-hours manipulating numbers, statistics and data (the snakes and alligators) concerning the meaning of COVID-19 virus cases, we forget that the objective was simply to reduce cases to ensure medical facilities would be able to handle the influx (in other words, drain the swamp to a level we can control the snakes and alligators). The objective was not to close business, not to eradicate sickness, and not to close education.
Perhaps our Health District needs to learn a little about project management, and even more on addressing attainment on quantifiable objectives.
DENNIS MURPHY
Selah