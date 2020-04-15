To the editor — April 19-25 is Medical Laboratory Professionals Week. It is very gratifying that health care professionals are receiving significant attention and praise during the current COVID-19 pandemic. As laboratory professionals, we often do our amazing work behind the scenes, but the results of the tests we perform provide information that enables the many decisions and practices of our colleagues.
The COVID-19 drive-through center involves the collection of a specimen. The testing occurs in hospital laboratories, reference laboratories and public health laboratories and is performed by medical laboratory scientists and technicians with the leadership and support from pathologists and our other medical laboratory professionals. Lab testing personnel have college and technical school degrees and professional certification that document their many years of formal education.
We are always there to perform testing for detecting infections, crossmatching blood for transfusion, performing chemistry and hematology testing, detecting cancerous diseases and so much more. The positions require technical expertise and professional judgment. During this pandemic, another set of complex tests has been added to our arsenal. We are essential in determining whether you have the infection, and that drives many subsequent medical decisions.
Laboratorians are proud to be members of your health care team.
TERESE ABREU
Yakima