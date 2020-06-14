To the editor — I am repulsed by the front-page headline “Homeless, erratic and suddenly deceased.” It dehumanizes Tiffany Eubanks, a 33-year-old black woman. A more relevant headline might read “Alive, placed in police custody, and suddenly deceased.” The officers on the scene evidently determined that Eubanks did not warrant medical transport in the available ambulance. Yet within minutes she was experiencing a “medical crisis” while shackled in the back of a police car, ultimately leading to her death.
At a minimum, the “protective custody” of the police denied her potentially life-saving medical attention. However, the daily onslaught of filmed examples of excessive force being used by law enforcement, too often against black and brown-skinned Americans, highlight the need to investigate whether her interactions with the police actually hastened her death. Recall the initial report from the Minneapolis Police Department said that George Floyd “appeared to be suffering medical distress (and) died a short time later,” with no mention of the force used against him.
Eubanks had lived through homelessness, but she lost her life after experiencing the “protective custody” of the police. A headline emphasizing the former and ignoring the latter implies, disgracefully, that some lives matter less than others.
HEATHER LYTLE
Yakima