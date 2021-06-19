To the editor — What? What’s going on in our national politics, our education orientation, the country’s elitists?
Whatever happened to President Kennedy’s statement that we need to float all boats? To Martin Luther King Jr’s statement of judging others on the content of their character? To opinions that if Cabinet members and others are picked on their abilities that we would see people that reflect the whole of our society?
Whatever happened to the viewpoint that everyone -- every single person -- is made in the image of God? To our future when we gain new citizens from every part of the world, but then we decide that we can do better than give all persons an equal opportunity -- that we’ll pick and choose to promote only some people? Aren’t we greater -- individually and collectively -- than our specific races and our distinct genders?
So where do we start? In our conversations, actions, churches, schools, workplaces, legislatures and everywhere we go. Taking the lead. Toward opportunity for all and not extra protections for some. Toward accepting people without seeing race and rejecting learned behaviors. Guided by real truth; real values; belief in Good -- and evil -- and accepting that we can be either.
BOB WHITNEY
Yakima