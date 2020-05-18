To the editor — In the past, conquering another country entailed war. Now, violent confrontations have been replaced by economics. This new conflict is more effective and practical. The conquered nation's infrastructure will still be intact and immediately usable. The tunnel vision of world leaders fixated totally on the pandemic is helping China's efforts.
If you control a nation's economy, then you control it. I recently purchased eight items. All were stamped "Made in China." ABC news reported that China was purchasing banks, properties, and other USA assets. The same news source reported China was hacking our vaccine research and other secrets. China has a history of stealing our production and military secrets.
This communist country already produces 90% of our medicines and an inordinately large amount of our consumer goods. Are we conquered yet? If not, they will own us in a short time unless major changes are made.
Japan recently passed laws limiting foreign investment in certain things. The United States should follow that example and take steps to begin producing most of our consumer goods as we once did. Then we won't be the first to fall to this form of conquest. God Bless America and the world.
SANFORD JETTON
Yakima