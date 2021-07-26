To the editor — Please join me in voting for our county commissioner, LaDon Linde.
LaDon was appointed as county commissioner during the most difficult times in our county, a worldwide pandemic. He has worked hard for us during this time and faced those challenges head on. LaDon’s knowledge and experience helped navigate Yakima County through these tough times.
As a mayor, I have seen firsthand the hard work that LaDon has done for us all in Yakima County.
Let’s keep experience, hard work, and dedication working for us. Please vote to retain LaDon Linde as our Yakima County commissioner!
JOSE TREVINO
Granger