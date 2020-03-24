To the editor — In these days of technological advancements and entrepreneurs, we as Americans tend to overlook the backbone of our country. As we do appreciate the doctors and degrees of our educators, we commonly forget the grit and hard work of our essential employees.
Custodians and lunch workers are dedicated on and off the clock to help provide us environments that allow us to better our education. In the essence of Maslow's hierarchy of needs, without a proper environment none of us would be able to flourish to full potential. Without the basic needs of a human and the feeling of security, no one could prosper; yet our essential employees manage to make sure we always have a sense of security.
In the world's current crisis, we still have these employees providing care to those who lack the materials such as the necessity of having a meal. Without the hardworking, devoted, and caring essential employees, where would we be today? They ask for no recognition and commonly go overlooked, but it is our responsibility as decent human beings to recognize them and all they do.
Thank you for your consistent service to the community.
SERENITY LOPEZ
Yakima