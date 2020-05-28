To the editor — Having worked three seasons in packing sheds in the past, I disagree with a recent letter characterizing striking workers as greedy. Conditions in the factories are cramped and many workers are older, so their lives depend on proper safety measures and access to PPE. Calling hard-working people making less than $15 per hour in 40-plus-hour weeks “greedy” when they ask for a temporary raise in addition to these other demands is absurd.
The wildcat strikes around Yakima are a model for the working class across the country to follow. Although walkouts at companies like Amazon are a good development, workers need to move beyond the “Day of Action” mindset and organize prolonged industry-wide strikes. The strikes in Yakima are reminiscent of the strikes of the 1930s, which won major concessions from the capitalist class and ensured decent living standards for millions in later decades.
Although I’m out of town caring for my grandmother and can’t support the pickets in person, I would like to express solidarity with the workers and let them know members of the Independent Socialist Group and the Committee for a Workers International such as myself support their struggle.
JACOB BILSKY
Yakima