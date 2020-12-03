To the editor — In times of great change and insecurities, it is time to move with patience and grace, compassion and forgiveness — even hope. Frustrations, prejudices and fears can upend us.
Our character is defined by our choices: what we accept or endure, and by that choice, what we do not accept and will not endure. How we react is relative to our basic character and the values and ethics that we have chosen to uphold. We need a more peace-filled, hope-filled conscientious response to these hard times.
SHARON COX
Selah