To the editor — I want to thank you for the awesome article and picture on the front page of the July 29 paper updating us on the status of the ICE flights in and out of Yakima. I've been concerned that maybe the flights were not happening because of the COVID concerns.
Although it is unfortunate that less people are being deported because of the current pandemic, it is great to see that our brave ICE agents along with Customs and Border protection continue to do their jobs during these tough times. I just want to thank the officers who work for those agencies, and keep up the good work.
ED LANE
Yakima