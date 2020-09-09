To the editor — Sometimes it is difficult to understand how you decide what makes news. Your front-page story of Aug. 28 provides an example. Jean Mendoza has been attempting to obstruct the work of the Groundwater Management Area (GWMA) since it began. Her animosity toward dairy farms drives every action, and when the other members of the committee didn’t support her extreme agenda, she did everything she could to hinder the good work being done. Is this news?
Jason Sheehan, GWMA Advisory Committee member, and I agree that every other group has played a positive and constructive role in the process. Ecology supports the good work done. Only if the committee called for the removal of all dairy farms would Mendoza stop her efforts to disrupt this important progress. That is well known by all members of the committee. Her lack of credibility has been thoroughly exposed, such as her statements about on-site sewage system contributions. In this report she makes clear her goal in filing the appeal with the Hearings Board is not to win but to get publicity for her false accusations about dairies and pollution. Mission accomplished, Ms. Mendoza. Publicity granted.
DAN DEGROOT
Sunnyside
Chair, GWMA Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Municipal Committee