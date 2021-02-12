To the editor — Arguing with someone about gun laws is like brushing your teeth while eating Oreos. However, a recent letter by Frank Shirley requires a rebuttal using actual facts instead of feelings.
When someone states that more laws should be enacted for gun safety, you would expect that person actually knows the existing gun laws instead of spewing ignorance like “restrict them in certain situations if an individual has demonstrated through one’s own actions that they would be a danger in public with a gun, then they should not be granted a license to openly carry.”
Gun purchases are already incredibly restricted, including a DSHS mental health screening and law enforcement background check. “Red flag” laws already remove weapons when someone has proved to be a danger to themselves or others. And don’t forget that criminals don’t follow laws, so adding more gun restrictions does nothing to prevent your common criminal from possessing a weapon, and only impacts law-abiding citizens.
Protecting innocent lives and preserving the safety of our family and community are exactly the reasons we need to carry. So, don’t tread on my right to carry because you can’t be bothered to read the laws that already exist.
JENNICA CORRY
Yakima