To the editor — In regard to the grocery and wholesale food industry, my prayers go out to employees in both. Having spent 30 years in grocery, seven in trucking and delivery, many times I double-checked my name tag to see if it said "Feel free to verbally abuse me."
It always looks easy. Try it sometime. See how long you last. Please show consideration. Try to have patience. These employees should have had hazard pay for years.
Keep the faith. We'll all get through this together.
GERALD N. SCHWINDT
Yakima