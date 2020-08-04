To the editor — Despite predictable fearmongering from Rep. Dan Newhouse, grizzly bears belong in North Cascades National Park. No grizzly is likely to roam all the way to Omak, and the only apex predator who did come to town was administration lackey Dave Bernhardt – who preyed on this recovery plan just like he’s preyed on our public lands, endangered wildlife and natural resources across America.
It is no surprise this administration flip-flopped and finally failed to complete a process that consumed over 1 million taxpayer dollars and produced an Environmental Impact Statement that was widely accepted as scientifically sound, legally required, and widely popular.
SUSAN KANE-RONNING
Chelan