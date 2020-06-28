To the editor — While Joe Biden is ahead of President Donald Trump in the polls, Democrats shouldn't get too excited. Of course, we will name Biden if asked which one of two top candidates we prefer. But many voters appreciate the Green Party platform more than the Democratic platform or the Republican platform.
Many voters will prefer to vote for fair taxation and job creation, sustainable energy and agriculture, environmental, social and criminal justice, basic income and quality health care and education for all.
If voters decide to vote for the policies they want instead of the least objectionable personality, the Green Party will win.
INGRID "CHARLEY" MULVEY
Yakima