To the editor — Thank you, Megalodon Property Management, for lighting up the Larson Building in support of Mental Health Awareness during May.
It is particularly significant this year when so many families are experiencing stress and social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even under ordinary circumstances one-fifth of persons will experience a mental health condition during their lifetime.
This year many more will experience anxiety, depression and other mental health issues triggered by job loss, fear of the virus and being separated from loved ones.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness has recognized that this is a time when we need to connect and support one another through this crisis and is offering support groups online.
NAMI Connection Recovery Support Groups and Family Support Groups can be found by going to www.namiwa.org, where NAMI affiliates throughout the state are offering these programs every day of the week.
NAMI groups are safe, confidential places, led by trained peers, where individuals and family members can find support for their mental health concerns.
Whenever you pass that tall green-lighted building, take a deep breath and be thankful that there are resources to help us navigate these times and remember that you are not alone.
MARY M. STEPHENSON
President, NAMI Yakima