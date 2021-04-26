To the editor — Those were good articles about the survivors of Pearl Harbor. What about the military veterans in Yakima?
What does the city of Yakima, the YMCA and Rotary have against veterans?
The city of Yakima spent millions of our taxpayer dollars helping the YMCA and Rotary Club build a great private club for those with enough money to join. They modified a two-lane street to five lanes, built sidewalks and curbs, bus stop, added parking lots, rebuilt old lots and made a great street in front of the club.
That street is six blocks long (34th to 40th). They spent a few millions on the five blocks EAST of 40th for the YMCA and Rotary Club, but left the last block, in front of the American Legion, one block of street, two lanes, potholed, no curbs, no sidewalk, gravel parking lot, to show their attitude toward veterans.
As I recall, giving that park land to YMCA and Rotary ALSO requires the city to replace the park. WHERE? Farther away from low-income folks and minorities?
LYNN BUCHANAN
Yakima