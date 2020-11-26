To the editor — This has been a trying year for people in all walks of life. As an educator, I see the impact the shutdown and closures have had on students, parents, colleagues and the community as a whole.
Many students struggle to find a safe space in which to complete their work or have difficulty understanding and connecting with their teachers and peers. Parents are torn between earning money to support their family and making sure their children can connect and learn in an online setting. Teachers and school administrators go above and beyond to reach every student and help them succeed, yet feel their best efforts are not enough. As a community, we are all struggling.
I want to take a moment to pause and say thank you. Thank you, community members, for supporting our schools and being flexible. Thank you, teachers and administrators, for learning to engage students in new ways and making their needs as your top priority. Thank you, parents, for taking time to help your children and rolling with the punches as we are faced with each new change.
Most important, thank you, students, for willingly coming to class and doing your best to learn, even when faced with new systems, difficult situations and painful moments. We are working hard to help you meet your goals. May the future bring a brighter day for us all!
SHANE POLLEY
Selah