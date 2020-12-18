To the editor — U.S. Rep. Newhouse, take a lesson from Sen. Romney, the peacemaker with courage to be strong, intelligent and fair. We can heal ... get bipartisan bills passed, keep the government in business, renew/extend the CARES act.
The Democratic House passed a $3 trillion package for continued COVID-19 help way back in May. Senate Republicans laughed, majority Republican leader Mitch McConnell refusing to consider any part of the House bill or bring it to the Senate floor even though the House Democrats had come down to $2 trillion in their proposal. Senate Republicans instead passed their own very restrictive $908 billion bill. House Dems were stymied because they refused to eliminate renewal of stimulus money, eviction/landlord/mortgage protection, direct money to states and local governments for aid to unemployment, schools, small business, food banks, hospitals and first responders. The Republican billions were piecemeal, showing big business favoritism instead of small-town boots on the ground rescue.
McConnell stuck there for months, accusing Democrat Speaker Pelosi and the House of "playing games with people’s lives" by not starting over with the Senate’s own new tiny proposal, leaving states on their own, bidding against each other for COVID-19 goods and services. Who’s playing games, do you think?
God bless Romney and the new Biden-Harris administration to get “parents earning and kids learning.”
AUDREY RICE
Yakima