To the editor — Thank you to all of you who are fighting to keep us safe: Nurses, doctors, hospital staff, scientists, government officials, lab workers, pharmaceutical companies, politicians and all others on the front lines of this new battle. We have your back through this, and we appreciate your tireless efforts morning, noon and night.
We appreciate all you do. Keep strong and God bless you and your families who has sacrificed and will sacrifice so much for us both at home and abroad. Sometimes it must feel thankless and unending. We hope you know we are here for you too.
The greatness of America is on display through you all. With your help and our cooperation and patience, we will beat this!
RICK MACDERMID
Yakima