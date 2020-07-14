To the editor — I just listened to one of our great heroes, Gen. Flynn. It made me decide I needed to say something. Thank you to our Selah mayor, Sherry Raymond; city administrator, Don Wayman; and attorney, Rob Case. They had the backbone to stand up for what is right: the rule of law.
If we don't continue to stand up for that, we will become a socialist nation. Look at Seattle. They are almost there. If you feel different, go west, young or old man., to the socialist side of Washington. Thanks again for our strong leaders in Selah.
CATHY WARNOCK
Selah