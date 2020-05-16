To the editor — I am pleased with the recent activities showing appreciation for first responders, nurses, grocery clerks, police, firefighters, etc. To this long list of people who continue to work to keep our lives as ”normal" as possible, I want to add everyone responsible for making sure my newspaper gets delivered every morning without fail.
Included in this list are the people who rise before dawn to deliver it, still before dawn; the reporters, editors, publishers, printers, circulation staff, etc. and ad salesmen, who probably have the most difficult job in these trying economic times. Earlier this year, someone commented to me that he was thinking of canceling his subscription because the Herald had diminished to so few pages, it hardly makes sense to keep paying for it. After repeating what my long-ago journalism professor at CWU preached at us, regarding the ad space/news items/ratio (if I remember right, at that time it was 60/40%), I hope I convinced that person not to cancel.
I am thankful to live in an area with a local paper. Even before the shutdown of businesses with a huge lack of advertising revenue as a result of COVID-19, newspapers had already been having a tough go.
FAITH WENTZ
Union Gap