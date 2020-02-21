To the editor — Medicare Advantage needs support, and U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse has delivered it. He told the Medicare agency to protect this program for senior citizens.
I’m among the 22 million people who rely on Medicare Advantage. I use the program because it gives me affordable access to a comprehensive, private health plan. And the care I get is excellent. Prescription drug coverage is included, and most preventative care is free – including a fitness membership. I’m able to see my primary doctor and any specialists I might need. Plus, if I should ever experience serious health problems, the out-of-pocket expense caps assure that I won’t wind up in the poor house.
Seniors living on a fixed income need Medicare Advantage to stay healthy and financially secure. Newhouse gets it.
SANDY RINGER
Yakima