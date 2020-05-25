To the editor — During these unprecedented times, I want to thank the staff of the Yakima Herald for our daily paper. It not only keeps me up to date on what is happening with the virus but what is going on in my community. I know they put in a lot of hours to give me an informative paper each day. And I also want to thank each and every carrier. My paper is waiting for me each morning. I know a lot of people read the paper online, but I like having the paper in my hand each morning. So again, Thank you!
PAT GILBREATH
Selah