To the editor — I want to give a big shoutout to Costco and say thank you for not only cleaning the cart handles but spraying down the entire cart.
Also, for having everyone wear masks along with the employees. Yes, I realize some people can't wear masks because of health reasons and my heart goes out to them, but the mass majority can wear them, and Costco is helping not only to protect me and my 81-year-old husband but the general public as well.
Now if other grocery stores would follow suit. Maybe we could get a handle on this virus sooner.
DANA JONES
Grandview