To the editor — I would like to thank my granddaughter Jennifer Morgan for being so loving and caring. When COVID-19 first started, she worked 19 days without a day off. Jennifer is a single mother with two children and works at Albertsons.
Jennifer has cooked dinners, shopped for groceries and delivered them to us, her mother and her neighbor. At Easter she delivered Easter bags to many of us. If you let her know you need something, she will find it or give you hers. Jennifer made sure we had the essentials -- mask, gloves and sanitizer. She still checks to see if we are alright or need anything.
While she was at work, someone had the nerve to cut the lock on her freezer and steal all of her meat.
Jennifer, you are an inspiration to your family and friends. We love you. You are our hero.
ROBERTA MORGAN
Yakima