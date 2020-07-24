To the editor — Democrats and liberals want thousands of Hispanics to lose their jobs and go on welfare and unemployment. They are joining Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in calling for a boycott of Goya Foods, the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the U.S., because its company president had to audacity to make a favorable comment about President Trump. And the local newspaper ran a half-page Washington Post story in Sunday's edition promoting the boycott at the same time they published an editorial begging for government welfare for their newspaper.
How about some facts: In 2020, Goya Foods donated over 2 million pounds of food to food banks and 20,000 face masks where they were needed. They are featured in the Smithsonian Museum of American History. They employ over 4,000 people, a large percentage being Hispanic, at 26 facilities. President Obama honored Goya Foods for their "continued commitment to the Hispanic community." And first lady Michelle Obama joined with Goya Foods to launch the MiPlato campaign to encourage the use of healthy foods by the Hispanic population. Goya Foods is one of the top solar users in the country and is a leader in environmental change.
Look Goya Foods up on the internet and see if this is the kind of company that deserves a boycott that would throw Hispanic workers out on the street dependent on Democratic socialism's handouts instead of meaningful employment at a socially responsible Hispanic-owned company.
GARY L. JACKSON
Yakima