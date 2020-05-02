To the editor — To the governors planning to ease restrictions on economic activity and public assembly: You may wish to endanger the lives of your own citizens, but the thankfully cautious governors of other states would then do well to cease any travel to and from your states.
Because of you, whole states will need to be quarantined. That means that when you ask for help or supplies when the number of your coronavirus cases escalates, no one, except the very courageous whose lives you value so little, will be able to come to your aid.
FRAN BODVIN
Selah