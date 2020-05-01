To the editor — The COVID-19 virus leaves many more questions than answers. The media hyped it to the point of hysteria. We are now widely split on its potency and longevity. “Experts“ predict a second, more deadly round.
These same experts predicted 2.4 million deaths (Fauci). That’s now 60,000 and that number could be halved. Death is tragic; most deaths are compromised elderly, but we haven’t seen “death from natural causes” for months.
The inconsistencies by our governor begs one to wonder. Why are not small businesses with a few customers open while the most dangerous, grocery stores, are? We’ve heard of no deaths of store employees. Why ban golf and fishing in open spaces?
The scattershot plan of the governor is disconcerting, as in opening government, Boeing, and the parks and public market in Seattle, while demanding lockdown in homes. Patronizing us with a “governor’s plan speech” that said nothing is insulting.
To sacrifice this country’s future by destroying its economy, affecting generations of Americans, is more tragic. “I prefer dangerous freedom over peaceful slavery,” Thomas Jefferson said.
RON DONALDSON
Yakima