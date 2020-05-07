To the editor — At first the responses seemed measured. It looked like reason would prevail. Then, the experts were called in because they knew just how to deal with a virus. Flawed models exaggerated the situation.
Suddenly there was pandemonium, hysteria and panic. For very little reason, toilet paper, paper towels and water disappeared from store shelves. Governors were set free to dictate and control. Other officials were quickly allowed to let their suppressed Machiavellian alter egos burst forth.
Undoubtedly, it has never been so quick and easy to get the citizenry of a "free country" to give up their freedom for a little safety. Within hours, draconian restrictions, although not as harsh as those that Draco the Athenian used, were enacted, promising safety.
Now that this pandemic has reached its peak, it is time to return the country back to the citizenry. But what do we see? We see governors who are reluctant to relinquish their newfound powers. Thereby, proving the old adage that power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.
DONALD PARMENTIER
Yakima