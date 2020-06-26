To the editor — In March, Gov. Jay Inslee’s stated pandemic objectives were flatten the curve and don’t overwhelm hospitals. He later added expanded testing and contact tracing.
Our Yakima Health District did exactly as instructed. Yakima leads the state in testing levels, producing more identified cases.
Yakima ranks among the least healthy counties in the state with high risk levels for obesity, diabetes and respiratory issues. COVID-19 is a respiratory disease with significant impacts for the obese and diabetics. Yet, our death rate is one of the lowest in the state. The Yakima Health District “science and data” provides a significant sample size and leads to different conclusions than the state is drawing.
We need to continue to exercise precautions: masks, social distancing, limited gatherings and proper sanitation. People with higher risk factors need to be especially diligent. Since our state leaders portray us as irresponsible people in a virus pit, we need to rally and show a commitment to proper precautions.
It is time to re-open our community and local businesses with appropriate safeguards and protocols. Our health district does its job well. The governor should reward rather than punish Yakima County.
BOB ROMERO
Yakima