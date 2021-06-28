To the editor — What have we learned during the pandemic? A number of things for sure. One is that, in a small way, we have learned what it is like to live in an authoritarian society.
Arbitrary rules: contractors on government projects can work, those on private projects cannot. Senseless rules: you may grapple with each other while wrestling, but cannot shake hands after the match.
But regardless of how arbitrary or senseless, noncompliance can be very serious. Government can take away your license to work, fine you or charge you with a crime. Perhaps this extraordinary power of government to control society should be as frightening as the pandemic.
PHIL BIRD
Yakima