To the editor — I was discouraged to see Congressman Dan Newhouse sponsor the deceptively named Local Journalism Sustainability Act. As the owner of the Yakima Valley Business Times newspaper, I would benefit from the legislation, which funnels taxpayer money to newspapers in a variety of ways. But it is just one more sad example of government picking and choosing winners and using public money to back the bets.
Legacy, capital-intensive, monopolist businesses that lose their revenue streams to more efficient competitors do not survive. Midmarket daily newspapers are no exception. Using taxpayer money to ignore that reality will do one of two things: Delay the inevitable or open the door to more and larger subsidies in the future.
Millionaire daily newspaper owners trying to keep alive their aging golden geese are conflating their demise with the death of journalism. I disagree. I expect local entrepreneurs would fill any such void with smaller, smarter, market-driven products that — unlike their successors — have viable business models.
The measure should be defeated for another reason: Newspapers should investigate government, not be beholden to it. Being a free press means being a press not only unencumbered by government but also one that owes government nothing.
BRUCE SMITH
Yakima