To the editor — I believe that everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but so am I. I am a member of First Baptist Comunidad Cristiana. The church has opted to open its doors based upon Trump’s declaration. Some people disagree with this decision, but I believe it is the church’s right to do so. This does not mean we are uncaring or unconcerned about people. It means that we believe people have the intelligence to take care of themselves. When the government mandates our actions saying we “must” do this or we “cannot” do that, it is wrong. The right thing is the government giving us accurate scientific information.
I am 74 years old. My husband is 77. We both have health issues and are at risk. We have made decisions for ourselves based on common sense. We are not attending services at the church for the time being but are watching on the internet. While this is not what we would like, we think it is the right thing for now. However, our needs and our decisions should not dictate what other people “must” do. Please don’t disparage people who think differently from you.
SHIRLEY McALEER
Yakima