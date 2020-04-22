To the editor — The Constitution of the United States clearly protects the right to practice religion, the right to assembly, and the right to not be imprisoned without judicial review. While one can argue about the wisdom of not attending worship services or of attending large gatherings or of staying locked down in one's home, when the government orders those behaviors, those orders are clearly unconstitutional. Even elected legislatures may not pass laws curtailing constitutional rights, much less a single leader like the governor.
These orders need to be challenged in court. If we as a people willingly allow these orders to stand unchallenged, then we have collectively stepped onto the slide toward totalitarianism. Where is the ACLU?
W. MITCHELL ROHLFS
Yakima