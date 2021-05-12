To the editor — Last weekend I was in Post Falls to visit a daughter and we had Sunday breakfast at a popular venue. The wait was outside, for a considerable time, although they knew to expect a large crowd on Mother’s Day.
Why? They can’t get wait staff even though they pay a signing bonus.
They had already decided to refuse take-out orders. A friend of the manager has two restaurants in Spokane and one short staff works both, three days each week at one and four days at the other to cover the leases. My (nice) motel was clean and well prepared when I arrived but would not have housekeeping until I left, and every motel I saw was advertising for housekeepers.
Employers cannot compete with the over-the-top unemployment payments. Yet today in the H-R the president announced that a lackluster employment report is going in the right direction, yet he will still hand out $350 billion more to states and cities.
NO!!! It’s time, Mr. President, to let the country’s economic engine kick in – serve the customers – avoid the threat of massive inflation. Forget the politics. It’s time the government butted out and let the whole country take over!
BOB WHITNEY
Yakima