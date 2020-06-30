To the editor — A debate in the Letters section was whether the government can create wealth. Econ 101 says no, and here is why. No government at any level inherently has “money.” Each can obtain some through taxes/fees and borrowing. They can then spend that on operating expenses and projects. In order to obtain “money” they make one group less wealthy (taxes) or take on risk (lenders) and then make another group wealthier (employees, contractors, etc.).
The result (hopefully) will benefit many citizens. Examples such as education, defense, national highways, dams, etc., benefit the greater good (as the example in a recent letter of a dam and water project). The larger question is who benefits from the government spending. Is it a large part of the citizenry or smaller special interest groups?
A simple example: if I ask Citizen A to give me $20, then in turn give $20 to Citizen B, no wealth is created. A is less wealthy, and B is wealthier. This example ignores the “friction” of the middleman (government) collecting, handling and distributing the money collected.
DICK MAISON
Yakima